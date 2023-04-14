Vishu 2023: Best wishes, messages to share with loved ones

On this day, people worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna and the famous rituals of Vishukkani, Vishu Kaineettam and Vishubhalam are performed

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

The festival of Vishu falls on the first day of the Malayalam calendar and it marks the beginning of the New Year in Kerala. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Southern India.

On this day, the people of Kerala celebrate the day with lots of joy, and enthusiasm. On this day, people worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna and the famous rituals of Vishukkani, Vishu Kaineettam and Vishubhalam are performed.

Also Read: Celebrate Baisakhi, Vishu by enjoying regional delicacies at these Mumbai haunts

As we gear up to celebrate the auspicious day, here are a few wishes, images and messages to share with your near and dear ones.