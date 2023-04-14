Breaking News
Vishu 2023: Best wishes, messages to share with loved ones

Updated on: 14 April,2023 02:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Vishu 2023: Best wishes, messages to share with loved ones

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


The festival of Vishu falls on the first day of the Malayalam calendar and it marks the beginning of the New Year in Kerala. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Southern India. 


On this day, the people of Kerala celebrate the day with lots of joy, and enthusiasm. On this day, people worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna and the famous rituals of Vishukkani, Vishu Kaineettam and Vishubhalam are performed.



As we gear up to celebrate the auspicious day, here are a few wishes, images and messages to share with your near and dear ones.

  • The special time of the year is here. Let's welcome the new year with open arms. Happy Vishu.
  • Happy Vishu to you and your loved ones. May this year bring happiness and prosperity in your lives.
  • Let’s relish on sadhya and love our loved ones a little more this year. Happy Vishu.
  • Happy Vishu. May the lord bless us with happiness and hope on this day.
  • Let's celebrate this auspicious day of Vishu with mirth and joy, for the new year will bring lots of success and prosperity for us.
  • I offer you and your family wealth, health, happiness, and abundance on the occasion of Vishu. Greetings!
  • For all of us, the festival of Vishu marks the start of a fresh life. I hope you enjoy the upcoming year to the fullest.
  • May you have joy and happiness at every step this year. Please accept my blissful greetings on this blessed occasion of Vishu.
  • May you be blessed with luck, prosperity, and harmony. A happy and wonderful Vishu to you and your loved ones.
  • Happy Vishu to everyone I care about. Let’s welcome the new year with positivity and open arms.

