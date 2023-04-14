Breaking News
Vishu 2023: Date, time, significance, here is all you need to know

Updated on: 14 April,2023 02:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Vishu, the Malayalam New Year, is celebrated on the first day of the Malayalam month of Medam. This usually falls in the month of April as per the Gregorian calendar

Vishu 2023: Date, time, significance, here is all you need to know

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Vishu, the Malayalam new year, is a festival that is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in the southern Indian state of Kerala


Date:



Vishu, the Malayalam New Year, is celebrated on the first day of the Malayalam month of Medam. This usually falls in the month of April as per the Gregorian calendar. This year Vishu falls on April 15. Also known as Malayali New Year, the day is considered auspicious to begin the harvest season and farmers start ploughing of the land on this day.


Time:

Sankranti Moment on Vishu Kani: 03.12 pm on April 14

Signifinace of Vishu:

Vishu is a significant festival in Kerala that marks the beginning of the New Year according to the Malayalam calendar. It has deep cultural, spiritual, and social significance and is celebrated with traditional rituals, feasts, and the exchange of gifts. The festival symbolizes new beginnings, the victory of good over evil, and the triumph of light over darkness. It is a time for rejoicing, renewal, and coming together with loved ones to seek blessings for a happy and prosperous New Year.

Where it is celebrated?

In India this day is celebrated in different regions with different names such as Poila Baisakh in Bengal, Baisakhi in Punjab, Bohag Bihu in Assam.

