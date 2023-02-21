Voice of country cannot be suppressed by spreading fear of 'puppet agencies': Congress on Chhattisgarh ED raids

Congress, which is in power in Chhattisgarh, said it is ready to fight it out and will fearlessly raise people's issues

Image used for representational purpose. File Photo

Slamming the Enforcement Directorate raids on premises linked to its leaders in Chhattisgarh, the Congress said on Tuesday that the country's voice cannot be suppressed by spreading the fear of "puppet agencies".

The party, which is in power in Chhattisgarh, said it is ready to fight it out and will fearlessly raise people's issues.

A large number of Congress leaders and workers held a protest in front of the central agency's office in Raipur and accused it of taking action at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The protesters, led by Congress MLA Dhanendra Sahu and former Rajya Sabha member Chhaya Verma, held a sit-in at the ED office building in Pachpedi Naka area.

There was a minor scuffle when slogan-shouting Congress members tried to enter the premises but were stopped by security personnel.

"It is clearly political vendetta. It was expected. We were expecting (raids) as the Congress' plenary session is going to be held and there is an election, we are not scared of anything," All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal said.

Venugopal was in Raipur to review the final preparation for the party's 85th plenary session scheduled to be held from February 24 to 26. Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are due this year-end. "We are law-abiding citizens. Don't think that the Congress is going to be scared by the name of the BJP or (Prime Minister) Modi. We will fight it out certainly according to the law. You can see, just before the plenary session of a national party, they are doing this type of drama...," Venugopal told reporters at the Swami Vivekananda Airport.

The ED on Monday conducted raids at more than a dozen locations in Chhattisgarh including at premises linked to state Congress leaders as part of an ongoing probe into the alleged coal levy scam.

Also read: This is 'undeclared emergency', Enforcement Directorate 'Exterminating Democracy': Congress on ED raids on its leaders in Chattisgarh

Hitting out at the Centre, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Prime Minister's friend Gautam Adani has been accused of embezzlement through shell companies and many other serious allegations have been levelled against him. But did you see any agency investigating this?" "But, for creating hurdles for the Congress' plenary session, and against the voices talking about the nexus between Modi ji and his friend, an agency has been deployed," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress will continue to fearlessly raise its voice on issues of the country, Priyanka Gandhi asserted. "We will take a pledge at the Congress' plenary session to raise our voice against inflation, unemployment and corruption. You cannot suppress the voice of the country by scaring us through puppet agencies," she said.

The Congress and state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had cried foul over the raids calling it "vendetta politics" by the Centre, a charge rejected by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Congress also raised questions over the timing of the raids. Baghel had said the raids were an attempt to divert attention ahead of the party's plenary session and would not be able to break the spirit of its leaders engaged in preparations for the session.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had rejected the charge and said the Congress should not speak on corruption as it lost power on the issue and asserted the probe agencies do their homework and investigate only when they have necessary prima facie evidence.

The ED conducted the searches at more than a dozen locations related to two Congress MLAs Devendra Yadav in Bhilai (Durg district) and Chandradev Prasad Rai in Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district, Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee treasurer Ramgopal Agrawal, chairman of Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation Girish Dewangan, chairman of Chhattisgarh State Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board Sushil Sunny Agrawal and party's state spokesperson RP Singh in Raipur, according to officials.

The ED's investigation relates to "a massive scam in which an illegal levy of Rs 25 was being extorted for every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen", the agency has alleged.

Nine persons including an IAS officer and a state administrative service officer have been arrested in the case.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.