Breaking News
Borivli hawker menace: Illegal vendors hide inside magistrate’s court after it shuts for the day to evade BMC action
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver claims he saw spark before he lost control of bus
Worli Sea Link disappears in haze as AQI in Mumbai worsens
Mumbai: Major bus routes across city disrupted over minor reasons, activists cry foul
Western Railway train updates: Services to be affected during Christmas week as authorities dismantle iconic bridge in Bandra
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Voting for Punjab Municipal Corporation elections 2024 underway

Voting for Punjab Municipal Corporation elections 2024 underway

Updated on: 21 December,2024 10:02 AM IST  |  Chandigarh
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The polling began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements and will continue till 4 pm; the officials said the votes would be counted at the polling stations after the polling had concluded

Voting for Punjab Municipal Corporation elections 2024 underway

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Voting for Punjab Municipal Corporation elections 2024 underway
x
00:00

Polling for election to five municipal corporations and 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats are underway in Punjab, officials said on Saturday.


The polling began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements and will continue till 4 pm, they added.


The officials said the votes would be counted at the polling stations after the polling had concluded.


The five municipal corporations where the elections are being held are Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Phagwara.

More than 3,300 candidates are in the fray for the civic polls, the officials said, adding that a total of 3,809 polling booths have been set up.

A total of 37.32 lakh voters, including 17.75 lakh females, are eligible to cast their votes in these elections.

Electronic voting machines (EVMs) are being used for polling.

Adequate security arrangements have been made, the officials said.

The civic polls will be a litmus test for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which would like its winning momentum to continue after securing victories in three of the four Assembly bypolls in November.

These elections are important as they will reveal the popularity of the ruling party among urban voters.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held roadshows and campaigned for the AAP candidates in the run-up to the elections.

It will also be the first test for Aman Arora after he was appointed as the AAP's Punjab unit chief. Arora took part in poll campaigning and made several promises to the voters.
The stakes are also high for the Congress, which had majority in the Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala municipal corporations.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are also contesting the municipal corporation polls. 

Meanwhile, on December 20, a half-day holiday was announced for government and non-government schools and colleges in Jalandhar for the Municipal Councils and Panchayat elections.

The elections for municipal corporations, councils, and Nagar Panchayats (urban civic bodies) in Punjab were announced by the state's Election Commission on December 9.

The nomination filing process began on December 9 and ended on December 12. Scrutiny of nominations was carried out on December 13, and candidates could withdraw their nominations until December 14.

(With inputs from Agencies)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

punjab india India news national news chandigarh

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK