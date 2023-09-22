Want to see Kamal Nath as MP chief minister again: Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said he wanted Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath to become chief minister of the state once again after the year-end assembly elections

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said he wanted Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath to become chief minister of the state once again after the year-end assembly elections.

The former Maharashtra minister was speaking after he along with Nath and his son Nakul Nath unveiled a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Pandhurna tehsil of Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district.

The area has a sizable Marathi-speaking population.

"I have come here to ask the time and day of (Nath's) oath-taking ceremony. I have to book the ticket to come down to the swearing-in function. I want to see you again in that chair," Thackeray said.

Kamal Nath was very caring, the Sena (UBT) leader said, and recalled that when the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance was in power in Maharashtra, the veteran Congress leader often called at night to ask how the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government was doing.

Kamal Nath in his speech said that he had close relations with Aaditya's grandfather late Bal Thackeray and learnt a lot from him politically. His family and the Thackerays have a strong bond, he added.

