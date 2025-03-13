Chhappan Bhog in Lucknow has set a record by making the world’s largest gujiya, weighing 6 kg and measuring 25 inches, ahead of Holi

Chhappan Bhog, a well-known sweet shop in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, has created history by entering the India Book of Records for preparing the world’s largest gujiya. According to ANI reports, the colossal gujiya weighs an impressive 6 kilograms and measures 25 inches in length. The remarkable achievement was made ahead of the Holi festivities on Tuesday.

The record-breaking gujiya, named ‘Baahubali Gujiya’, was crafted at an event held at Phoenix Palassio Mall in Lucknow. Chhappan Bhog has now been officially recognised by the India Book of Records for this culinary feat. Pramil Dwivedi, the official Executor of the India Book of Records, confirmed the entry and stated that such a large gujiya had never been made before.

While speaking to ANI, Dwivedi remarked, "This gujiya has been made by Chhappan Bhog, and it has broken the existing record. It weighs 6 kilograms and measures 25 inches in length. After they claimed to have produced such a massive gujiya, we conducted research and found that no such gujiya of this size had been made previously. Therefore, this achievement has been recorded in the India Book of Records.”

#WATCH | A sweet shop in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh prepared India's largest Gujiya (25 inches, weighing 6 kg) on ​​the occasion of #Holi and entered its name in the India Book of Records (12/03) pic.twitter.com/bhG2IUeK8I — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2025

The Baahubali Gujiya reflects not only culinary excellence but also deep cultural significance. Kshitij Gupta, the Marketing Head of Chhappan Bhog, shared the inspiration behind creating the giant gujiya. Speaking to ANI, Gupta highlighted how the gujiya symbolises the essence of Indian culture and the spirit of unity.

"Gujiya is a symbol of the culture of Vasudev Kutumbakam, which means ‘the world is one family.’ The Baahubali Gujiya reflects our culture, bringing together all the colours of the world. We wanted to create a new trend by preparing this special gujiya, representing the spirit of Holi, India’s recent victory in cricket, and the ongoing festival of Ramzan. It demonstrates how we Indians celebrate diversity and unity,” Gupta said.

Gupta also disclosed the details of the Baahubali Gujiya’s ingredients and pricing. According to ANI, the gujiya is priced between ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 due to the premium ingredients used. "It contains saffron, almonds, khoya, raisins, and other dried fruits, which reflect the richness of Indian flavours and tradition,” Gupta added.

(With inputs from ANI)