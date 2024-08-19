New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday highlighted the plight of gig workers and asserted that the Congress governments in states would make concrete policies to solve their problems while the INDIA bloc would strive for ensuring their nationwide implementation.

Gandhi made these remarks on X (previously Twitter), where he posted a video of a recent Uber ride in which he conversed with his driver, reported PTI.

"Low income and rising inflation are devastating the lives of India's gig workers," Gandhi stated in Hindi. The Gandhi scion held a conversation with Sunil Upadhyay, the Uber driver, and subsequently visited the driver's family to understand the issues encountered by gig workers such as taxi drivers, the news agency report stated.

आमदनी कम और महंगाई से निकलता दम - ये है भारत के gig workers की व्यथा!



सुनील उपाध्याय जी के साथ एक Uber यात्रा के दौरान चर्चा में और फिर उनके परिवार से मिल कर देश के Cab drivers और Delivery agents जैसे gig workers की समस्याओं का जायज़ा लिया।



'हैंड टू माउथ इनकम' में इनका गुज़ारा… pic.twitter.com/46y9o1Iul8 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 19, 2024

He vowed that Congress-led state governments would develop laws to address these concerns and that the INDIA bloc would ensure that they were enforced countrywide.

"To resolve these issues, Congress state governments will do justice by making concrete policies - and INDIA Janbandhan will ensure its nationwide expansion with full struggle," Gandhi tweeted.

Gandhi is seen in the video, which lasts more than 11 minutes, booking an Uber and interacting with the driver, who is from Etah, Uttar Pradesh, the news report stated. The driver described his struggles, noting low earnings, a lack of social security, and the difficulty of making a living in Delhi, which prompted him to ponder returning to his village.

Following the journey, Gandhi offered a gift to the driver's children. The next day, he met the driver's family for lunch at a Delhi restaurant, promising them that Congress governments were committed to ensuring social security for gig workers and their families.