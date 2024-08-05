Rescue and assistance operations are still underway in the disaster-affected areas, with more stories of loss and bravery emerging.

Rescue operation underway after a landslide in Wayanad. Pic/PTI

Wayanad landslides: Kerala govt announces rehabilitation package

The Kerala government has offered a comprehensive rehabilitation program for families impacted by the recent Wayanad landslides. Rescue and assistance operations are still underway in the disaster-affected areas, with more stories of loss and bravery emerging.

After visiting the devastated Chooralmala area, Finance Minister KN Balagopal announced that land, housing, and other infrastructure for restoration would be provided immediately. He remarked that people all over the world have offered their support for these endeavours.

"The government will implement a comprehensive package for the rehabilitation of the people affected by the disaster. At present, the state government is giving top priority to the state of mind of the disaster-hit people housed in relief camps," the minister said while speaking about the Wayanad landslides survivors.

Search activities continue apace, with the death toll approaching 222. The deceased included 97 men, 88 women, and 37 children. A total of 172 bodies have been identified. The aid camps house 2,514 people from 723 households, including 943 men, 972 women, and 599 children, six of whom are pregnant.

To reach areas inaccessible by traditional means, officials have used drones to distribute food to rescue workers. Drones can transport meal packs for up to ten people at a time, assisting workers operating heavy gear in hazardous terrain.

In a solemn event, 31 unclaimed bodies and 158 body parts were discovered during rescue and relief operations after Wayanad landslides were buried on a nearby tea estate. Graves were marked using identifying numbers, with DNA samples assisting in the process. Revenue Minister K Rajan said that search efforts would continue, with more cadaver dogs sought.

Heartbreaking news continues to come from the devastated communities. Naufal, who had lately migrated to Oman, returned to discover that 11 of his family members had died in the landslides. Onlookers were moved to tears when he arrived, filled with anguish.

Another native, Prajeesh, who had saved several trapped persons, went missing after undertaking a third rescue trip. His damaged jeep was discovered, raising fears and hopes for his safety.

The Kerala government remains committed to rehabilitating and supporting those affected by the Wayanad landslides.