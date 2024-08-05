Breaking News
Kerala landslide toll hits 221, rescue efforts continue

Updated on: 05 August,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Wayanad
Agencies |

Top

On Sunday, more personnel and equipment were deployed in areas where the likelihood of finding bodies is high

Kerala landslide toll hits 221, rescue efforts continue

Rescue operation underway after a landslide in Wayanad. Pic/PTI

As rescue operations in landslide-hit areas of Wayanad district continued for the sixth day, authorities intensified efforts to recover bodies and also prepared a mass grave for unidentified remains, amid discussions in the state on donations to the CM’s Distress Relief Fund and whether to classify the natural calamity as a ‘national disaster’. As per State Revenue Minister K Rajan, till date 221 bodies and 166 body parts have been recovered. On Sunday, more personnel and equipment were deployed in areas where the likelihood of finding bodies is high.


Thieves looting abandoned homes



Residents of landslide-devastated villages in Wayanad district who were forced to flee their homes have reported thefts from their abandoned properties, prompting police to increase night patrols. Some of the affected people have urged the authorities to identify and punish those who enter the area at night to steal.


national news Wayanad kerala india India news

