Interview stage removed after switch to national entrance test; student collective urges faculty to intervene as social inclusion becomes a growing concern

Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Deonar, Chembur. File Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai: TISS students slam scrapping of interviews, fee hike in PG admissions

The student collective at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, is raising strong objections to recent changes in the institute’s admission process. The removal of interviews and an 80 per cent hike in application fees have sparked concerns among students, who believe these changes are silently excluding marginalised communities from one of India’s most inclusive campuses.

In an open letter addressed to the TISS Teachers’ Association, the students expressed alarm over the shift to the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses (CUET-PG). They argue that this move threatens the institute’s core values of equity and diversity, framing it as part of a larger struggle between “access” and “elitism” in public education.

Student Speak

“The revised fee structure shows significant hikes across all categories—General, OBC (NC)/EWS, and SC/ST. For General category applicants, the cost for one programme has increased from Rs 500 to Rs 900, an 80 per cent rise. Two programmes now cost Rs 1800, double the earlier fee. Three programmes, earlier estimated at Rs 1500, now cost Rs 2700—an 80 per cent jump.

Similarly, OBC (NC)/EWS candidates face steep increases. One programme now costs Rs 600, up from Rs 250-R300. Fees for two and three programmes have also doubled, raising serious affordability concerns,” said a female student currently studying at TISS. “For SC/ST applicants, the hike is also significant. While the cost for one programme remains at Rs 500, the fees for multiple programmes have gone up notably. For two programmes, the fee has increased from R500/R600 to R1000, a 66 per cent to 100 per cent rise. For three programmes, the new fee is Rs 1500, effectively tripling the earlier cost,” said the student.

“The fee hike across all categories and programme combinations marks a concerning shift in the affordability and accessibility of TISS’s admission process. This escalation underscores growing concerns among students about the rising barriers to access, particularly for those from economically and socially disadvantaged backgrounds,” she said.

“The interview process has historically enabled students from diverse social and educational backgrounds to gain entry into TISS,” the students wrote in their letter addressed to the TISS Teachers’ Association. “Removing it creates barriers for those from vernacular mediums, low-income backgrounds, and those without access to coaching centres,” the letter further read.

Adopting new process

In 2023, TISS replaced its entrance exam, TISS-NET, with CUET-PG, drawing opposition from student groups like ASF, ASA, Fraternity, MSF, NESF, and PSF over fairness and accessibility concerns.

These groups allege that the 2024-25 admissions lacked transparency, citing missing scorecards, undisclosed cut-offs, and unclear admission categories and waiting lists. With interviews now scrapped for 2025-26, students fear this will further diminish the campus’s social diversity, intensifying existing concerns over the new admission process.

“The CUET format fosters a coaching-centre culture and homogenises the student body,” their letter dated April 6 claimed. The collective has urged the TISS Teachers’ Association to publicly oppose the changes and press the administration to reinstate the interview process and roll back the fee hike. “At this crucial time, when the core values of the TISS campus are under threat, the student community is expecting a strong voice of solidarity from teachers,” the letter concludes.

The TISS administration has not yet issued a public response. However, a senior official stated, “These student organisations have not formally approached the administration with their concerns. Still we will look into the issue.”