Progressive Students’ Forum launches survey to address grievances, push for reforms

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences campus at Deonar. File pic

Listen to this article TISS students’ collective launches survey to map difficulties in admission process x 00:00

In a bid to highlight the hurdles encountered by students during admissions, the Progressive Students’ Forum (PSF) at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Deonar, has initiated a survey of students who secured admission to the institute in 2024. The student collective aims to compile and analyse feedback from those who recently gained admission and present both the findings and potential solutions to the TISS administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, PSF said it has met several aspirants who struggled with different facets of the TISS 2024 admissions process. According to the group, these challenges warrant further investigation. To this end, they have designed a short, anonymous questionnaire to gather firsthand accounts of applicants’ experiences during registration, document verification (both online and offline), and any interactions they had with the TISS helpdesk or technical support. The survey is open only to those who enrolled at TISS in 2024, and PSF members believe the responses will help them advocate for improvements in the admissions process and ensure better student welfare going forward.

In December 2024, the PSF wrote to TISS, drawing attention to a series of critical issues affecting Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and other applicants for three master’s programs offered through the Common Admission Test (CAT). The letter, addressed to the Dean of Student Affairs, the Dean of Academic Affairs, and the Liaison Officer (PwD), highlighted what the PSF called “serious concerns” about the current admission process and the limited window for registration.

In their letter, the students' collective underscored four main problems: lack of clarity on PwD cut-offs, insufficient information on registration fees, inadequate time for registration, and no provision for new registrations.

Earlier, in September 2024, students raised concerns over an honour code that was introduced as part of the admission process. The code required students to acknowledge that TISS reserves the right to terminate their enrollment for violating institutional policies. Unlike previous years, the undertaking notably included a commitment to refrain from engaging in political, anti-establishment, or unpatriotic discussions, as well as from participating in demonstrations, dharnas, or activities that could disrupt the academic environment.

Some students at TISS viewed this as an attempt by the administration to stifle dissent and suppress democratic expression. Following protests and a review, the administration revoked the contentious clause.

Speaking about their survey, a representative from PSF said, “We urge anyone who joined TISS in 2024 to spend just five minutes filling in the survey.”

Emphasising that participation will remain confidential, the representative added, “Many issues pertaining to the admission process are coming to light, which is why we decided to collect firsthand information from students in the form of this survey. This will allow us to gather the insights we need to recommend practical changes to the administration and address the difficulties faced by new students.”

A spokesperson from the TISS management declined to comment on the issue.