Administration had earlier banned Progressive Students Forum, deeming it ‘illegal’ and ‘unauthorised’

Tata Institute of Social Sciences

Listen to this article Mumbai: TISS lifts PSF ban after students’ protests x 00:00

In a significant policy shift, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has lifted its controversial ban on the left-leaning Progressive Students Forum (PSF) after sustained student protests. This follows widespread criticism and student solidarity against the administration’s earlier decision to label the PSF as an “illegal” and “unauthorised” organisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision coincides with the introduction of a new Honour Code 2024, which has drawn controversy due to its perceived restrictions on student rights. TISS has reportedly also revoked the Honour Code requirement for students enrolling in its Master’s programmes.

The PSF was initially banned earlier this year, with the administration labelling it “illegal” and “unauthorised.” This led to widespread protests, with students arguing that the ban violated UGC guidelines, which support the formation of student organisations.

In a statement, the PSF highlighted that the ban on the group directly contravened UGC guidelines and targeted an organisation that had consistently raised concerns about TISS’s mismanagement. The group celebrated the lifting of the ban as a victory for student activism, crediting united efforts from students, alumni, and civil society.

The PSF also criticised the revised Honour Code, stating that it imposed unreasonable restrictions on student rights and democratic freedoms. “Restricting democratic rights sets a dangerous precedent, allowing university administrations to impose unreasonable restrictions that even surpass the Indian Constitution,” the statement read.

The ban was originally seen as an attempt to silence dissent, particularly from marginalised groups. Right-wing media had exacerbated tensions by branding the PSF as the “Pakistan Students Federation,” leading to social media trolling.

The PSF credited the Progressive Students’ Organisation at TISS Hyderabad (PSO) for continuing to question the administration’s actions and BJP-led policies in their absence, while also being the only group to actively challenge the unconstitutional Honour Code.

A concerned student highlighted the impact of these policies on TISS’s inclusivity, stating, “As a pioneer in social science education, TISS is expected to provide a safe space for students from diverse backgrounds. These new policies are rapidly eroding that inclusivity and creating a hostile environment. The revocation of the ban and the cancellation of the revised Honour Code is a clear victory for student voices.”

The ban on PSF and the introduction of the 2024 Honour Code, which students had to sign as part of the admission process, sparked nationwide controversy. The Honour Code granted TISS the authority to terminate enrolment for violations, including engaging in political discussions or protests. Critics argued that it curtailed free speech and democratic expression, undermining the institute’s inclusivity.

However, some students saw the Honour Code as necessary for maintaining a peaceful academic environment, with the administration stating that updates reflect evolving campus needs.

Speaking to mid-day, Narendra Mishra, the Officiating Registrar of TISS, confirmed the recent developments. He stated, “We had already clarified that we would review the decision to ban PSF. Furthermore, the institute has always welcomed feedback from students on campus issues. Based on the feedback regarding both matters, and after carefully reviewing the situation, it was decided to revoke the ban and revise the Honour Code.”