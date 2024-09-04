Mumbai: TISS honour code leads to student outrage

New rules seen as ‘undemocratic’ crackdown on campus dissent

Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai. File pic

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has revised its honour code for Master’s students, requiring them to sign an undertaking as part of the admission process and acknowledge that TISS reserves the right to terminate their enrolment for violating institutional policies. As per students, this year unlike previous years the undertaking notably includes a commitment to refrain from engaging in political, anti-establishment, or unpatriotic discussions, as well as from participating in demonstrations, dharnas, or any activities that could disrupt the academic environment. Some students have criticised this move as “undemocratic” and have expressed that the new rules aim to suppress dissent. The change has sparked debate, with some seeing it as a measure to maintain order, while others view it as a way to silence free speech.

One student, speaking on the condition of anonymity, criticised the move, saying, “With recent events on campus, where students have openly opposed the administration on many issues, the institute has come up with this new trick to trap students from raising their voices against unjust policies and to curb democracy on campus.”

Another student expressed concern over the impact of such policies on the inclusive nature of TISS, “TISS, a pioneer in social science education and practice, is expected to provide a safe and inclusive space for students from diverse backgrounds. But, these policies are rapidly creating a hostile environment. The institute has already started acting against those who have spoken out against the administration and its policies, including banning a student group and suspending PhD scholar Ramdas Prini, banning him from all their campuses. How democratic is this? it is unfair to the students fraternity.”

However, not all students agree. One student argued that there is no need for alarm. “I don’t think there is anything to fear about this honour code; it has been in place for years now. They might have added a new term this year, but those who are willing to study here peacefully have nothing to fear. Institutes do come up with rules and regulations; there is nothing to get offended about.”

“Almost every year, we make updates to the student handbook, prospectus, and even the honour code to reflect the evolving needs and trends on campus. These documents have undergone changes three times in the last four years,” explained a senior official from TISS.

“These changes are implemented based on current necessities and are not intended to punish or target any students. Rather, they are a crucial part of ensuring the integrity of the admission process and maintaining academic integrity and order on campus. As our campus environment and student dynamics shift, it becomes essential to adapt our policies accordingly to foster a safe, inclusive, and disciplined academic setting,” the official said.

The revised honour code

Key points include:

>> Honesty: Students must provide accurate information in their applications, or risk admission cancellation and disciplinary action.

>> Eligibility: Students must confirm they meet all program criteria and submit required documents.

>> Integrity: A strong focus on academic honesty, with strict penalties for plagiarism and cheating.

>> Compliance: Students must follow TISS rules and policies, with regular updates expected.

>> Financial Responsibility: Students must pay all fees, with non-payment leading to withheld results or restricted access to facilities.

>> Attendance and Participation: Regular attendance and active engagement in academic activities are mandatory.

>> Resource Use: Students are liable for damages caused by negligence.

>> Withdrawals and terminations: TISS reserves the right to terminate enrollment for policy violations, and stresses the importance of avoiding activities such as — engaging in political, anti-establishment, or unpatriotic discussions, as well as from participating in demonstrations, dharnas that could disrupt the academic environment.