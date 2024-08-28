Mumbai: ‘Doctors suspect TISS student died due to alcohol overdose’

Police say viscera samples are preserved to determine final cause of death

Anurag Jaiswal, the deceased

The Chembur police, investigating the death of first-year Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) student Anurag Jaiswal, 29, have been informed by doctors at Rajawadi hospital, who conducted the post-mortem, that they suspect the primary cause of death may be an alcohol overdose.

Police said doctors have preserved viscera samples to determine the final cause of death, as it has not yet been officially concluded.

The doctors explained that there are three stages of alcohol consumption: in the first stage, a person feels better after drinking; in the second stage, they may feel uncomfortable and become more talkative; and in the third stage, the person can lose consciousness. In Jaiswal’s case, the doctors noted that when they examined his body, it appeared he had consumed so much alcohol that he reached the third stage, leading to swelling in his lungs and brain. They suspect that this may have caused him to fall into a coma and die in his sleep.

Jaiswal’s parents arrived from Lucknow on Monday morning, met with the police and viewed his body. Initially, they informed the police that their son was not

known to drink alcohol, requesting a thorough investigation. The police then questioned Jaiswal’s flatmates in front of his parents, and they revealed that Jaiswal did drink alcohol frequently, often keeping a bottle of beer in his fridge.

Jaiswal’s parents told the police he had been a bank manager in Lucknow but wanted to study further, so he moved to Mumbai on August 14 after securing admission to TISS.

Police findings

The police also reviewed CCTV footage from Roar lounge on Palm Beach Road in Vashi, where the party was held.

The footage showed that after the bartender refused to serve Jaiswal more alcohol, he began taking drinks from his friends. He was seen dancing on stage before eventually collapsing.