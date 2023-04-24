WB: Life crawling back to normal in violence-hit Kaliaganj amid heavy security

The body of the girl was found floating in a canal on Friday, a day after she went missing, triggering violent protests in the area. Shops were set on fire and stones were hurled at the police as a mob went on a rampage

Image used for representational purpose.

Life in violence-hit Kaliaganj in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district was crawling back to normal on Monday morning even as a huge police force was on the watch to prevent a flare-up amid tensions over the death of a 17-year-old girl, officials said.

Markets were open as usual but police were not allowing gatherings as prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC were in force, they said. "Situation is peaceful, and no law and order problem has been reported from anywhere in and around Kaliaganj. A large police force has been deployed as prohibitory orders are in place," a senior police officer of the Raiganj Police said.

The body of the girl was found floating in a canal on Friday, a day after she went missing, triggering violent protests in the area. Shops were set on fire and stones were hurled at the police as a mob went on a rampage

Police said they have already arrested two persons in connection with the girl's death, including a 20-year-old man who has been identified as the prime accused in the case.

A case was filed under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on a complaint filed by the girl's mother, police said.

Meanwhile, six people have been arrested in connection with the violence that rocked the area, they said.

A team of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights led by its chairperson Priyank Kanoongo met the girl's family on Sunday.

