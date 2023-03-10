Wear a bindi first: BJP MP shouts at woman

He scolded a woman in a shop about not putting a dot (bindi) on her forehead

S Muniswamy. Pic/Twitter

S Muniswamy, a BJP MP from Karnataka’s Kolar district triggered a fresh controversy with his remarks during an event on International Women’s Day on March 8.

“Wear a Bindi first. Your husband is alive, isn’t he? You have no common sense,” the Kolar BJP Lok Sabha MP shouted at a woman vendor.

A video of the MP scolding the woman is also circulating on social media.

While condemning it, the Congress party said such incidents “reflect the culture” of the BJP.

Earlier, Muniswamy inaugurated the exhibition and sales fair on Women’s day.

