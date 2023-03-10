Breaking News
Mumbai: Experts topple fanciful notions of smog towers
Mumbai: 18-year-old motorcyclist dies after mishap on Bandra’s U-bridge
Mumbai: BEST Double-decker bus set to return to Dadar East
Mumbai: Commuters get some breathing space in busy Ghatkopar station
Maharashtra state budget puts women, farmers in focus
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Wear a bindi first BJP MP shouts at woman

Wear a bindi first: BJP MP shouts at woman

Updated on: 10 March,2023 10:13 AM IST  |  Kolar
Agencies |

Top

He scolded a woman in a shop about not putting a dot (bindi) on her forehead

Wear a bindi first: BJP MP shouts at woman

S Muniswamy. Pic/Twitter


S Muniswamy, a BJP MP from Karnataka’s Kolar district triggered a fresh controversy with his remarks during an event on International Women’s Day on March 8.


He scolded a woman in a shop about not putting a dot (bindi) on her forehead.



“Wear a Bindi first. Your husband is alive, isn’t he? You have no common sense,” the Kolar BJP Lok Sabha MP shouted at a woman vendor.


Also Read: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's car collides with two-wheeler in MP's Rajgarh

A video of the MP scolding the woman is also circulating on social media.

While condemning it, the Congress party said such incidents “reflect the culture” of the BJP.

Earlier, Muniswamy inaugurated the exhibition and sales fair on Women’s day.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news karnataka bharatiya janata party india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK