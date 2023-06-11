Breaking News
Weather updates: Delhi to see partly cloudy sky on Monday

Updated on: 11 June,2023 08:23 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

Top

There will be strong surface winds during the daytime and the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 40 and 26 degrees Celsius, an IMD official said

Weather updates: Delhi to see partly cloudy sky on Monday

Representational Pic. iStock

The national capital on Sunday witnessed a partly cloudy sky as the maximum temperature settled a notch below the season's average at 38.5 degrees Celsius, an official said.


According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the city is likely to experience similar weather on Monday.


There will be strong surface winds during the daytime and the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 40 and 26 degrees Celsius, an IMD official said.


The day's minimum temperature settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average temperature, the IMD said.

The IMD has predicted clear skies and dry weather in Delhi over the next few days.

