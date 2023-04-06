West Bengal: Central forces, police maintain close vigil on Hanuman Jayanti celebrations

Three companies of central forces were deployed for assisting the state police in maintaining peace during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on the directions of the Calcutta High Court after violent clashes broke out during Ram Navami rallies in parts of Hooghly and Howrah districts

Security personnel conduct a route march amid tension in Hooghly district, West Bengal, on Monday. Pic/PTI

Central police forces were deployed in parts of Kolkata, Hooghly and Barrackpore on Thursday to assist the state police in maintaining the law and order situation in view of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, a senior police officer said.

In Kolkata, the central troops were deployed in Amherst Street, Jorasanko, Park Circus, Kidderpore and Port areas, he said.

"A large number of officers of the Kolkata Police were accompanying the central forces in the sensitive areas of the city. They will also hold route marches as part of area domination measures. Strict action will be taken against any attempt to disrupt the law and order," the officer said.

Senior officers of the Hooghly Police, and Barrackpore Police Commissionerate in North 24 Parganas were also accompanying the central forces that have been deployed there, he said.

Three companies of central forces were deployed for assisting the state police in maintaining peace during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on the directions of the Calcutta High Court after violent clashes broke out during Ram Navami rallies in parts of Hooghly and Howrah districts. One company has around 150 personnel.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said it will be organising 500 Hanuman Jayanti programmes across the state.

The situation in violence-hit areas of Rishra and Serampore in the Chandannagore Police Commissionerate area in Hooghly is peaceful. Prohibitory orders are still imposed in those areas and the internet is suspended, police said.

"We have an adequate number of police personnel deployed in the areas which witnessed violence on Sunday and Monday," a senior officer of the Chandannagore Police said.

