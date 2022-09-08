Breaking News
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 'Kartavya Path' at India Gate
Mumbai: Most kaali-peeli taxis don't have seatbelt, experts raise concern
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Buckingham Palace
Mumbai: MP’s PA held for impersonating Amit Shah’s security officer
Mumbai: D-man to be probed for allegedly threatening Malad high-rise residents
Mumbai: 26/11 hero’s family shocked to get gallantry medal by post
Maharashtra reports 1,076 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths
Home > News > India News > Article > West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II

Updated on: 09 September,2022 06:54 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

Top

Banerjee tweeted 'I express my condolences to the British royal family and the people of the United Kingdom on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II'

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II. Pic/PTI


West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the demise of the UK's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.


Her death marked the end of an era, the CM observed.

The queen died after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.


Banerjee tweeted "I express my condolences to the British royal family and the people of the United Kingdom on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

"An era comes to an end as the longest reigning British monarch leaves for her heavenly abode," Banerjee said. The Buckingham Palace announced in a statement Thursday, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."

Also Read: British Prime Minister Truss says UK 'devastated' by queen's death

The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral Thursday evening and will return to London next day, the statement said.

With her death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will lead the country in mourning as the new king and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india west bengal queen elizabeth ii mamata banerjee

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK