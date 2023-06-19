Breaking News
West Bengal Formation Day: Facts about its history, formation, all you need to know

Updated on: 19 June,2023 12:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
On June 20, 1947, the Bengal Legislative Council had passed the West Bengal Bill, which led to the creation of the state

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/ Google Earth

West Bengal Formation Day is celebrated to commemorate the establishment of the state of West Bengal. It honours the establishment of West Bengal as a political and administrative region of India.


On June 20, 1947, the Bengal Legislative Council had passed the West Bengal Bill, which led to the creation of the state.


The formation of West Bengal was a significant event because it marked the division of Bengal into two separate entities: West Bengal and East Bengal (later known as East Pakistan, and now Bangladesh). The division of Bengal was a result of the partition of India in 1947, which led to the creation of Pakistan as a separate country for Muslims.


Culture

West Bengal has a a rich cultural heritage. Literature, music, dance, drama, art, and cuisine are a few examples of West Bengal's diverse cultural legacy. Kolkata, also known as the "Cultural Capital of India," has been a hub for artists, writers, and intellectuals for years. Prominent individuals who have made substantial contributions to these subjects include Rabindranath Tagore, Satyajit Ray, and Amartya Sen, are from West Bengal. 

Significance

Foundation Days of States is a very important fact that helps people remember the state's history and also celebrates the journey that it has been through. West Bengal had always been a significant contributor to the history of India, and the foundation day of West Bengal was especially important as it marked a significant decision that was taken after several hours of debate and delibration.

On West Bengal Formation Day, various events and programs are organised to celebrate the history, culture, and achievements of the state. It is a time for people to reflect on the progress made by West Bengal and to pay tribute to the leaders and visionaries who played a crucial role in its formation.

West Bengal Formation Day is an important day in the history of India as it marks the formation of one of its most culturally rich states. The state has made significant contributions to the fields of science, education, and industry.

Political timeline

West Bengal has been through a lot of highs and lows. Known for its high voltage political drama, the state has come under President’s rule five times.

