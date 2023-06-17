West Bengal Formation Day is an annual observance in the Indian state of West Bengal. It is celebrated on June 20th every year to commemorate the formation of West Bengal as a state

Representative image

Listen to this article West Bengal Formation Day: Know interesting lesser-known facts x 00:00

West Bengal Formation Day is an annual observance in the Indian state of West Bengal. It is celebrated on June 20th every year to commemorate the formation of West Bengal as a state.

The West Bengal Formation Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

On this day, the Chief Minister of West Bengal and the Governor of the state hoist the national flag and address the people of the state.

Here are a few interesting lesser-known facts about West Bengal Formation Day:

- On this day the state of West Bengal was formed after the partition of Bengal into two separate states, West Bengal and East Pakistan (now Bangladesh).

- The history of West Bengal dates back to ancient times when it was ruled by various dynasties such as the Mauryas, Guptas, Palas, and Senas.

- In the medieval period, it was ruled by the Muslim rulers and later by the British East India Company.

- The West Bengal state is home to many freedom fighters namely - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and Matangini Hazra.

- After India gained independence in 1947, Bengal was divided into two parts based on religion. The western part became a part of India and was named West Bengal, while the eastern part became a part of Pakistan and was named East Pakistan (now Bangladesh).

West Bengal Formation Day is an important day in the history of India as it marks the formation of one of its most culturally rich states. The state has made significant contributions to the fields of science, education, and industry.