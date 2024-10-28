Breaking News
West Bengal govt extends ban on gutkha, pan masala products

Updated on: 28 October,2024 03:28 PM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI

Top

The order was issued by the state health department on October 24, citing public health concerns; The Commissioner of Food Safety of the state is empowered under Section 30 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 to prohibit in the interest of public health

Representational Image

The West Bengal government has extended the ban on manufacturing, storing and selling gutkha and pan masala products containing tobacco or nicotine for another year, starting November 7.


The order was issued by the state health department on October 24, citing public health concerns.


"The Commissioner of Food Safety of the state is empowered under Section 30 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 to prohibit in the interest of public health, the manufacture, storage, distribution or sale of any article of food in the whole of State, for a period of one year", the order stated.


west bengal india

