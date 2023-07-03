West Bengal panchayat polls: TMC worker shot dead, daughter seeks CBI probe

Molla’s daughter Manwara alleged that her father had complained to the police about frequent threats from a rival faction that asked him to quit politics, but the law enforcers did not take any action

Security personnel conduct route march, at Kankutia village in Birbhum district, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was killed and several other members of the ruling and opposition parties were injured in clashes in panchayat poll-bound West Bengal, police said. TMC worker Jiyarul Molla, 52, was shot dead in Phulmalancha area in Basanti in South 24 Parganas district late on Saturday night, a police officer said.

Molla’s daughter Manwara alleged that her father had complained to the police about frequent threats from a rival faction that asked him to quit politics, but the law enforcers did not take any action. “I am a first-time candidate. My candidature is not liked by another local faction in the party,” she said. “We do not have faith in the state police any more and we want a CBI probe into the matter,” she added.

Local TMC MLA Saokat Molla said the police should probe the matter and take prompt action against whoever is responsible. Ten people were injured in clashes between CPI(M) and Indian Secular Front (ISF) supporters on one side and those of the TMC on the other in Paschim Medinipur district on Sunday, police said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose supervised the situation in Cooch Behar district, where fresh overnight clashes were reported, officials said. Five people were injured in the clashes on Saturday night. A TMC candidate’s kin was among those injured, police said. So far, 10 people have been killed in poll-related violence in West Bengal since the filing of nominations began on June 9, as per police reports.

10

No of people killed since June 9

