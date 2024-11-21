Breaking News
West Bengal police arrest state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar

West Bengal police arrest state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar

Updated on: 21 November,2024 08:35 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Agencies |

He was heading towards a place where prohibitory orders were in place,” a senior officer of Krishnanagar Police District said

Sukanta Majumdar

The West Bengal Police on Wednesday afternoon made “preventive arrest” of BJP’s state president Sukanta Majumdar in Krishnanagar area in Nadia district when he was moving towards violence-hit Beldanga in adjoining Murshidabad to take stock of the situation there, a senior officer said.


“Majumdar’s preventive arrest was made under Section 170 of BNSS. He was heading towards a place where prohibitory orders were in place,” a senior officer of Krishnanagar Police District said.


“I was trying to go to Beldanga to review the situation there. Our party workers have put up road blockades in other areas in protest against the police preventing us from going to Beldanga,” Majumdar said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

