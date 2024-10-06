The minor was found dead in a canal on Saturday, October 5. The West Bengal Police detained a person in connection with the case

The incident in South 24 Parganas comes even as doctors are protesting in Kolkata on Sunday, October 6, over the rape and murder of a fellow medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the state capital in August. Pic/PTI

Protests have erupted in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, following the alleged rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl, news agency ANI reported.

Demonstrators took to the streets to express their outrage, demanding severe punishment for those responsible for the heinous crime. The body of the girl was discovered in a canal in Kultali on Saturday, October 5, triggering widespread anger among locals.

According to ANI, protesters shouted slogans calling for justice and raised concerns over the issue of women's safety in West Bengal. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President Sukanta Mazumdar and party leader Agnimitra Paul also participated in the protest. BJP has claimed that the incident highlights a growing trend of violence against women under the Mamata Banerjee administration.

As per local police, the girl had gone missing while returning from tuition the previous evening. When she failed to return home by 8 pm, her family approached the police. "We initiated an investigation immediately after the complaint was lodged," stated Palash Chandra Dhali, Superintendent of Police for Baruipur in South 24 Parganas. Following their inquiries, the police detained a suspect who allegedly confessed to the crime.

However, the victim's aunt has accused the police of negligence, alleging that they dismissed the family's initial concerns. "Her father sought help at the police station, but they refused to take it seriously and advised him to go to Jaynagar police station," she claimed. The aunt also described the condition of the girl's body, stating it bore numerous injuries, including broken limbs, which raised alarm within the community.

The outrage surrounding the incident has intensified calls for justice, with many arguing that systemic failures within the police force and government have contributed to a climate of fear for women and children in the state. Critics of the ruling party are now demanding a thorough investigation, with some calling for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the case to ensure transparency and accountability, ANI reported.

Paul has demanded that a post-mortem be conducted at a central government hospital owing to a lack of trust in the local authorities. "The girl's body displayed injuries reminiscent of past high-profile cases. We need to ensure that evidence is preserved and that justice is served," she noted.

In a symbolic gesture of protest, Mazumdar announced he would refrain from inaugurating any Durga Puja pandals this year, and said, "I will pray before Maa that the public teaches this government a lesson." BJP and its youth wing have organised more protests over women's safety in West Bengal.

