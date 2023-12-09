Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Make AC train fares same as first class’
Mumbai: Super 6 take small step towards big change
Maharashtra: 1930 cybercrime helpline recovered Rs 55-cr this year
Mumbai: BMC missing daily target to wash 650 km of roads
Mumbai: Newborn girl found dead at Sion hospital; police investigate suspected infanticide
Mumbai: Two arrested for pushing 12-year-old into flesh trade
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > West Bengal Ten newborns die within 24 hours at Murshidabad hospital authorities to launch probe

West Bengal: Ten newborns die within 24 hours at Murshidabad hospital, authorities to launch probe

Updated on: 09 December,2023 07:51 AM IST  |  West Bengal
ANI |

Top

According to the authorities, the sudden influx of patients put immense strain on the already overloaded medical college, contributing to the unfortunate deaths

West Bengal: Ten newborns die within 24 hours at Murshidabad hospital, authorities to launch probe

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
West Bengal: Ten newborns die within 24 hours at Murshidabad hospital, authorities to launch probe
x
00:00

Ten newborn babies died within 24 hours at Murshidabad Medical College Hospital in West Bengal, officials said on Thursday.


According to the authorities, the sudden influx of patients put immense strain on the already overloaded medical college, contributing to the unfortunate deaths.


The tragic incident has sparked public outrage.


"PWD's work is going on at the Jangipur Subdivision Hospital. So, patients from there were shifted here. Hence, the number of patients increased here. All the children who were brought here were already underweight. They died," Professor Amit Dan, Principal of the Murshidabad Medical College Hospital said.

"It was difficult to save them as it already took 5-6 hours to bring them to this hospital. We are constituting a team to probe this," he added.

The medical college principal also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and acknowledged the need for a thorough investigation.

The state health department has also issued a statement assuring that necessary measures will be taken to prevent such tragedies from happening again.

Further details are awaited. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news west bengal india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK