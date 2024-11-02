Breaking News
Mumbai: Bandra college’s teachers get relief from poll duty
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Logjam continues in Mahim
Mumbai: Scooterist's throat cut by wire hanging from hoarding
Mumbai: 50 plastic drums seized from passengers on WR
Mumbai: 22-year-old man stabbed to death over bursting of firecrackers
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > West Bengal Three children killed after fire breaks out in house in Howrah

West Bengal: Three children killed after fire breaks out in house in Howrah

Updated on: 02 November,2024 12:53 PM IST  |  Howrah (West Bengal)
ANI |

Top

Upon receiving the information about the fire, two fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire

West Bengal: Three children killed after fire breaks out in house in Howrah

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
West Bengal: Three children killed after fire breaks out in house in Howrah
x
00:00

Three children lost their lives after a fire broke out in a house in West Bengal's Howrah, a fire officer said on Saturday.


The incident took place in Uluberia town on the occasion of Kali Puja.


Upon receiving the information about the fire, two fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.


Divisional Fire Officer of Howrah, Ranjan Kumar Ghosh said that the charred bodies of three children (9 years old, 4 years old and 2.5 years old) have been recovered and sent to the hospital for further medical procedures.

"We received information about a fire in a house. Two fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot as soon as the information was received. The fire has been extinguished but three children (9 yr old, 4 yr old and 2.5 yr old) lost their lives in this incident. The charred bodies were recovered from the house and it has been sent to the hospital for the post-mortem. The fire tenders did their work effectively otherwise more houses could have burnt in this incident," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

west bengal howrah news india national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK