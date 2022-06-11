West Bengal: Violence in Howrah's Panchla Bazaar area; protesters clash with police, houses gutted

'BJP's West Bengal unit president Sukanta Majumdar was arrested on Saturday afternoon when he was on the way to violence-hit Howrah district,' says police officer

Flames and smoke rise from vehicles on fire, that were allegedly set ablaze by miscreants during a protest over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, in Howrah. Pic/PTI

Violence was reported in Panchla Bazaar area in Howrah district of West Bengal on Saturday as protesters clashed with the police and several houses were set on fire, a senior officer said. The protesters pelted stones on policemen, injuring some of them, and also vandalised a BJP party office in the area.

Several fire tenders were pressed into service as police lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the protesters, the officer said, adding the situation was "under control" at the moment.

"The agitators have been dispersed. Some policemen have been injured in the stone-pelting. We are conducting a route march in the area. The situation is under control," said a senior officer.

Protests erupted in several parts of the Howrah district over controversial remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi media head of BJP Naveen Jindal on Prophet Mohammad.

Agitators resorted set police vehicles on fire and damaging public property during violent protests and clashes with the law enforcers in the district.

Internet services have been suspended across the district till June 13 to prevent the spread of rumours and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC imposed in several areas such as Uluberia, Domjur and Panchla till June 15.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar arrested on way to violence-hit Howrah

BJP's West Bengal unit president Sukanta Majumdar was arrested on Saturday afternoon when he was on the way to violence-hit Howrah district, police said.

Majumdar, the MP of Balurghat in Uttar Dinajpur, was arrested near the toll plaza on Vidyasagar Setu.

"Mr Majumdar was trying to travel to Howrah where prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped. His visit could have created a law and order situation. This is a preventive arrest," a senior police officer.

"First, they stopped me at my home. I was put under house arrest. Later, they allowed me to leave my residence. Now, they have stopped me on Vidyasagar Setu and arrested me. The police are saying that as prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed, no one will be allowed to visit the area," Majumdar said before being taken into custody.

"We used to read news about leaders in Kashmir being put under house arrest. Today, a similar thing happened here. The state is fast turning into Kashmir," he added.

Following Majumdar's arrest, BJP leaders and workers hit the streets in protest. BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, however, managed to enter Howrah and visit the areas where offices of his party were attacked. "The lawless situation here reflects the administration's failure," Ghosh said.

The Trinamool Congress lauded the police action against Majumdar, alleging that he was going to trouble-torn Howrah to fan communal tensions.

"Police did the right thing by stopping him," TMC MLA Tapas Ray said.



(with inputs from PTI)