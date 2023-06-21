Breaking News
West Bengal: Woman critical after ex-boyfriend stabs her multiple times in Kolkata

Updated on: 21 June,2023 02:30 PM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the accused reportedly met the woman and then stabbed her following an altercation, a police official said

A 21-year-old woman was grievously injured after her ex- boyfriend allegedly stabbed her multiple times in the city's Survey Park area in Kolkata, police said on Wednesday.


The man has been arrested, and the woman is fighting for life at a hospital, they said.


The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the accused reportedly met the woman and then stabbed her following an altercation, a police officer said.


Initial probe revealed that they are from the same area, and were in a relationship for quite some time before things fell apart a couple of months back.

The man asked her to meet and repeatedly stabbed her before taking the woman to a pond to drown her, the officer said.

Hearing her scream, a nearby traffic sergeant came to the rescue, and with the help of locals, managed to apprehend the accused, he said.

Further investigation is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

