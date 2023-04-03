West has a bad habit of commenting on internal matters of other nations: Jaishankar

He added, “We also need to stop giving generous invitations to the world saying there are problems in India; America and Europe, why are you standing by and doing nothing”

Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. File pic

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that the West has had a “bad habit” for a long time, of commenting on others, and it thinks it has a “God-given right” to speak about the internal matters of other countries.

He said this during a ‘Meet and Greet’ interaction organised by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan with over 500 young voters, joggers and visitors at Cubbon Park here. He was responding to a question on Germany and US’s remarks on the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as an MP.

“It is because the West has had a bad habit for a long time of commenting on others. They somehow think it is some kind of God-given right. They will have to learn only by experience that if you keep doing this, other people will also start commenting and they will not like it when it happens. I see that happening,” Jaishankar said.

He added, “We also need to stop giving generous invitations to the world saying there are problems in India; America and Europe, why are you standing by and doing nothing?”

