Rahul Gandhi to appeal conviction today

Former Congress MP will file an appeal in Surat sessions court against his jail sentence in the defamation case

Rahul Gandhi will file the appeal around 3 pm, on Monday. File pic/PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will file an appeal before a sessions court in Surat, Gujarat, against his conviction in a criminal defamation case on Monday.

“Rahul Gandhi will reach the sessions court in Surat to file an appeal around 3 pm,” his lawyer Kirit Panwala said.

Senior Congress leaders will also be in Surat when Gandhi arrives on Monday afternoon, party sources said.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate H H Varma here had on March 23 convicted Gandhi and sentenced him to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his “Modi surname” remarks.

Also Read: Rahul meets Sonia Gandhi ahead of Surat court appearance

The court had also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to appeal in a higher court.

Gandhi was on March 24 disqualified from the Lok Sabha following his conviction by the Surat court in the criminal defamation case. He would not be able to contest elections for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever