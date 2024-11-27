What is APAAR ID? how will it be useful for students and how to apply, here's all you may need to know

The initiative is part of the broader 'One Nation, One Student ID' program, which aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020

In a significant move towards transforming the education system in India, the government has introduced the APAAR ID (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry), a unified identification system designed for all students across the country.

The initiative is part of the broader 'One Nation, One Student ID' program, which aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The APAAR ID aims to streamline educational processes, enhance student data management, and promote a more efficient, transparent, and personalised learning experience. Here's all you may need to know about the APAAR ID.

What is APAAR?

APAAR, which stands for Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry, is a specialised identification system designed for all students in India. This initiative is part of the 'One Nation, One Student ID' program launched by the government, aligning with the new National Education Policy of 2020. APAAR ID - a unique 12-digit code will help students to digitally store, manage, and access all their academic credits, including Score card, marksheets, gradesheet, degrees, diplomas, certificates and co-curricular accomplishments. This ID functions as a permanent digital identity for the student in the education ecosystem.

The APAAR ID is linked to Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) and DigiLocker, an online repository, where students securely access their essential documents like exam results & academic credentials and documents. It receives academic credits of students directly from institutions and awarding bodies through the National Academic Depository. Thus being a single source of truth, this streamlines authentication for transfers, entrance examinations, admissions or job applications, simplifying the verification of academic records.

Key features of APAAR

It is a lifelong Academic Identity and each student gets a unique 12-digit ID. It is a centralised system which manages academic records in one place. It also facilitates the transfer of credits between institutions. An APAAR ID stays with the student throughout their educational and professional career. Additionally it has features to; Preserving student achievements, Streamlines credit recognition, Enhance educational flexibility and Credit transfer across institutions.

How APAAR is useful

It is a single platform to consolidate and showcase academic records. It’s an identity proof, which may have many other possible benefits as envisaged by schools, state government colleges and universities, facilitating smooth transitions between educational levels and it facilitate skilling reskilling upskilling from early school education to higher education and beyond during employment. With an APAAR ID the students can effortlessly monitor their academic journey, enabling personalized study plans and real-time performance analytics. The system aids in skill gap analysis and provides industry-relevant content for upskilling programs. It also simplifies academic record-keeping for students.

Facilities mapped through APAAR

Facilities including admissions, Scholarships, Concessions, Credit accumulation, Credit redemption, Credit accounting, Credit transfer form one institution to another institution, Internships, Certifications, Job applications, and verification of academic records. APAAR supports lifelong learning by maintaining a continuous record of a student’s academic and skill achievements, from early education through higher education and into their professional career.

APAAR also empowers schools by streamlining operations, simplifying tasks like admissions, and organizing crucial student information for enhanced academic management. With the use of digital data analytics, APAAR enables schools to generate insightful reports, refine teaching methodologies, and transition into a future without paperwork. The transformative approach allows educators to focus entirely on their core mission of delivering quality education to students.

How can students obtain their APAAR ID

Visit official website of APAAR & ABC?

- APAAR Website – https://apaar[dot]education[dot]gov[dot]in

- ABC Website – https://www[dot]abc[dot]gov[dot]in

Students need to follow the below steps:

- Verification: Visit the school to verify demographic details

- Parental Consent: Obtain parental consent if the student is a minor

- Authentication: Authenticate identity through the school

- ID Creation: Upon successful verification, the APAAR ID is created and added to DigiLocker for secure online access

The following student details are mandatory for APAAR ID creation:

UDISE+ Unique Student Identifier (PEN), Student Name, Date of Birth (DOB), Gender, Mobile Number, Mother's Name, Father's Name, Name as per Aadhaar, Aadhaar Number

To check the status of APAAR ID generation for a student

As soon as APAAR ID is generated, it is pushed into student's DigiLocker Account. Student can find virtual APAAR ID Card in Issued document section of DigiLocker. The status of APAAR ID generation can also be checked in the UDISE+ Portal under the APAAR Module, which displays a list of students along with their APAAR ID statuses. Students may request their school authority to check the status of their APAAR ID creation.