Tejashwi Yadav. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article 'What is this double-engine govt for,' RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav x 00:00

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday slammed the Bihar government claiming that corruption, crime, inflation and unemployment are increasing in the state and asked the state government what double-engine government is doing in Bihar.

Over the past 15 days, the state has seen the collapse of 10 bridges, raising concerns about infrastructure safety and maintenance. A bridge collapsed in Bihar's Saran district on Thursday, marking the 10th such incident in the state in just over a fortnight.

"What is this double-engine government for? Nothing is happening for Bihar and no one is talking about it. Whatever is there in Bihar is falling prey to corruption, bridges are falling, papers are getting leaked, and crime, inflation and unemployment are increasing... No one is ready to speak on this... Nothing is going to happen by abusing us day and night... No one is even talking about giving special state status to Bihar... What is this double-engine government for?" Tejashwi Yadav told reporters on Sunday.

Earlier on July 5, Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Nitish Kumar-led government and said that the double engine of the Bihar government is engaged in "corruption and crime."

"Since the day Nitish Kumar became the CM, if we leave aside only 18 months, then the entire time the Rural Works Department has been with the JD(U). This ministry and Bihar are constantly witnessing corruption. Incidents of crime are constantly happening in Bihar. This is an amazing game of double engine, one engine is engaged in corruption and one engine is engaged in crime," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

Tejashwi Yadav criticised the administration for issues such as unemployment, poverty, and inflation, blaming the recent bridge collapse on the negligence and inefficiency of the JD(U) and its allies.

Five bridges in Araria, Siwan, East Champaran, Kishanganj, and Madhubani districts collapsed across the state in June last month.

On June 22, a bridge over the Gandak River in Siwan, approximately 40-45 years old, also fell. On June 23, a bridge under construction in East Champaran, costing around Rs 1.5 crore, collapsed, with locals blaming the use of substandard materials.

On June 18, a newly constructed bridge over the Bakra River in Pararia village of Bihar's Araria district collapsed.

