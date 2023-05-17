Who is Karnataka CM?: ‘Wait another day or two’

Khera says decision takes time even as Cong chief meets both CM-aspirants

DK Shivakumar; (right) Siddaramaiah, at Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in Delhi, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

A decision on the appointment of the chief minister (CM) of Karnataka will be known in a day or two, AICC spokesperson Pawan Khera said on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Karnataka Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar met party president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here separately and discussed the modalities of government formation in the southern state.

Khera told reporters here that the views of the newly-elected MLAs have been elicited and the central leadership is seized of the matter. Noting that the post of Leader of Opposition is equally important in every state, he sought to know when the BJP will appoint the LoP in Karnataka. “Appointing a CM is not an easy thing. It cannot be imposed from Delhi... Everybody’s view has to be taken into consideration. We have to engage with every stakeholder and then decide who the chief minister will be,” he said.

“The process is on. The observers have already gone there. Met the MLAs. The MLAs have given their opinions. Now, the opinions have gone, all the record has gone to the central leadership. So, in a day or two you will know the answer,” Khera said. On government formation, the Congress leader said the BJP took seven days in Uttar Pradesh, one month in Maharashtra to put in place a cabinet and nine days in Assam. Khera was replying to a question on when a decision on the next CM of Karnataka would be announced by the party.

BJP to replace its Karnataka chief

Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday hinted at the possibility of replacement of BJP Karnataka President Nalin Kumar Kateel, following the party’s loss in the Assembly polls. Kateel, a three-time Lok Sabha member, was appointed state unit chief in August 2019 for three years. He was given an extension last year for the polls. In the May 10 polls, the BJP won in only 66 of the 224 seats. Joshi said the BJP legisla-ture party will decide who the leader of Opposition in the Assembly would be after a discussion in the presence of a representative from the party’s central leadership.

