Noel Tata. Pic/PTI

Noel Tata, the half-brother of the late Ratan Tata, has been appointed as the Chairman of Tata Trusts, and has been with the Tata Group for over four decades, reported news agency ANI.



Noel Tata is the son of Naval H Tata and Simone N Tata.

At 67 years old, Noel brings over four decades of experience within the Tata Group, where he has steadily climbed the ranks in the salt-to-software conglomerate.

Noel will now lead the Tata Trusts, which include the Sir Ratan Tata Trust & Allied Trusts and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust & Allied Trusts. These trusts collectively hold a significant 66% stake in Tata Sons, the holding company for various Tata Group enterprises.

Noel is already a Trustee on the boards of both Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.

Throughout his extensive career with the Tata Group, Noel has held several prominent positions. Currently, he serves as Chairman of Trent, Tata International Ltd, Voltas, and Tata Investment Corporation. Additionally, he is the Vice Chairman of both Tata Steel and Titan Company Ltd.

Noel’s appointment as Chairman of Tata Trusts comes after the demise of iconic industrialist and generous philanthropist Ratan Tata due to age-related health issues. Ratan Tata, aged 86, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. He was cremated with full state service at Worli crematorium on Thursday.

Noel Tata’s last executive role was as Managing Director of Tata International Ltd from August 2010 to November 2021. Under his leadership, the company experienced significant growth, increasing its turnover from USD 500 million to over USD 3 billion.

Before his stint at Tata International, Noel served as the Managing Director of Trent Ltd, where he played a crucial role in expanding the retail arm from a single store in 1998 to more than 700 stores across formats.

Noel is a graduate of Sussex University in the UK and has completed the International Executive Programme (IEP) at INSEAD.

With his extensive experience and leadership capabilities, Noel Tata is set to guide the Tata Trusts into their next chapter.

(With inputs from ANI)