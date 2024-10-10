Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Guv Radhakrishnan Ratan Tata was brightest jewels of the global Tata empire

Guv Radhakrishnan: Ratan Tata was brightest jewels of the global Tata empire

Updated on: 10 October,2024 01:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Ratan Tata was the "conscience keeper of the Indian industry and the nation," says Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan

File Pic

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan expressed his sorrow over the passing of veteran industrialist RatanTata, calling him the conscience keeper of the industry and the nation reported PTI. Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group, passed away late Wednesday night in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. 


Governor Radhakrishnan, in his social media post on X (formerly Twitter), said, "Shri Ratan Tata was one of the brightest jewels of the global Tata empire founded by late Jamshedji Tata 150 years ago. Adopting modern management practices, Ratan Tata established the Tata Group as a trusted Indian global brand, without ever compromising with the vision of the founding fathers."



"The Tata Group has touched the lives of each of the 140 crore people of India through its products and services; the credit goes as much to the vision of Ratan Tata as to the Tata Group," he told the news agency. 

Radhakrishnan also added that Tata upheld and safeguarded ethics and moral values throughout his life. "Ratan Tata upheld and safeguarded the best of ethics and moral values in his personal, social and professional life."

Radhakrishnan emphasised that Ratan Tata was truly the "conscience keeper of the Indian industry and the nation". 

As India aims to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat (Developed India), the governor urged the people to adopt the values of trust, excellence and innovation that are so dear to him, and that it would serve as a fitting tribute to the late Titan.

"I pay my tribute to this great sage, who thought of the sustainable future of humanity," concluded Radhakrishnan in his heartfelt message.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, one of the first to rush at Breach Candy Hospital late Wednesday night, announced that Industrialist Ratan Tata will be cremated by full state service.

Deputy CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis expressed his sorrow and said that Ratan Tata has left “a void that will be felt by generations”, on his official X handle.

Ajit Pawar, who is also the Deputy CM of Maharashtra shared a video of him bidding farewell to late philanthropist from the National Centre of Performing Arts (NCPA) on his official handle X.

Ratan Tata's last speech, watch:

Ratan Tata’s body is kept at NCPA  in Mumbai till 4 pm today for the public to pay their respects, and the cremation will take place in Worli later today.

