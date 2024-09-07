Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Saturday took part in the Paryushan Mahaparva 2024 celebrations with Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, in the presence of spiritual leader Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji in Mumbai

Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Paryushan Mahaparva in Mumbai on Saturday. Pic/X

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Saturday took part in the Paryushan Mahaparva 2024 celebrations with Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, in the presence of global spiritual leader, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, reported news agency ANI.

Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Radhakrishnan said, "I am honoured to attend the Paryushan Mahaparva celebrations with Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur. Paryushan is more than just a Jain festival — it represents humanity. It is inspiring to witness such a large gathering, especially the youth, drawn to the wisdom of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, who continues to spread the teachings of Shrimad Rajchandraji across the globe."

He added, "Leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modiji are inspired by saints like Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji and work for the welfare of society. The 5S programme—Satsang, Seva, Sadhana, Sports, and Sanskriti—designed by Gurudevshri not only nurtures the spiritual but also the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of individuals. The Mission's commendable work, especially in uplifting the tribal community and supporting both humans and animals, is truly admirable, and I look forward to partnering with them for tribal welfare."

As per a release, the Maharashtra Governor also launched Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur's mega campaign, 'Power of One'.

The sacred day of Samvatsari was observed by putting Jain teachings of 'Universal Compassion' into action and seeking inner cleansing through forgiveness.

"The Paryushan Mahaparva celebrations with Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji are essential for anyone wishing to deepen their spiritual understanding. Each programme highlighted the spiritual and cultural essence of the festival—from the uplifting 'Snatra Puja' in the mornings to the devotional evening showcases, including the play 'Jain Dharma Ka Yashogaan,' a profound Sound Bath and Candlelight Meditation, and the musical presentation 'Legacy of Greatness' by the children of Shrimad Rajchandra Divinetouch, culminating in grand celebrations of Lord Mahavir's birth," the release noted.

Earlier in the day, Governor Radhakrishnan also performed Ganesh Puja and Aarti at his residence, 'Jal Bhushan,' in Raj Bhavan as part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. He was joined by his family, officers, and staff from Raj Bhavan during the Aarti.

