India loses an anmol Ratan

Updated on: 10 October,2024 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Vinod Kumar Menon | vinodm@mid-day.com

Industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata passes away at age 86 following a brief hospitalisation

Ratan Tata

Industrialist, philanthropist and former Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Naval Tata, 86, passed away in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday, October 9, owing to age-related ailments. He was 86. He had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai, in critical condition in the early hours of October 7.
                                                                                                                       
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Ratan Tata, the noted industrialist who passed away at a Mumbai hospital, describing him as a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. “One of the most unique aspects of Shri Ratan Tata Ji was his passion towards dreaming big and giving back. He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few,” he said on X.


Ratan Tata, industrialist, philanthropist and former Tata Sons chairman. File picRatan Tata, industrialist, philanthropist and former Tata Sons chairman. File pic


Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed sadness over Tata’s death, saying that in his passing away “we have lost an invaluable son of India”.
“A philanthropist par excellence whose commitment to India’s inclusive growth and development remained paramount, Shri Tata was synonymous with unequivocal integrity and ethical leadership,” Kharge said on X.


Tata had been rushed to the hospital’s emergency department on October 7 as his blood pressure had fallen below normal levels. He was subsequently moved to the ICU.

Highly-placed sources had  informed mid-day that by Wednesday evening, doctors had managed to stabilise his health parameters with medication, including electrolyte imbalance (which they said can happen due to advanced age) but his overall condition was critically stable, a medical term used to describe a patient who is in a life-threatening condition but is stable and unlikely to worsen in the short term.

A team of medical experts under the leadership of Dr Udwadia and Dr Sharukh Aspi Golwalla, well-known cardiologists and other experts are monitoring Tata closely in the ICU of the hospital’s new tower.

Sources close to the Tata Trust confirmed the development but refused to comment, stating that the trust had issued a media statement on Wednesday night.

86yrs
Ratan Tata’s age

