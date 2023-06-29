Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday made a strong push for a Uniform Civil Code(UCC)

Kapil Sibal

Listen to this article Why now after 9 years, is it due to 2024: Kapil Sibal's dig at PM Modi over UCC remarks x 00:00

Former law minister Kapil Sibal has taken a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), asking how "uniform" is his proposal and does it cover Hindus, tribals and the northeast.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Kapil Sibal, a Rajya Sabha MP, said, "Prime Minister: Pushes for Uniform Civil Code, accuses Opposition of instigating Muslims. Questions: 1) Why now after 9 years? 2024? 2) How 'uniform' is your proposal: Covers : Hindus, Tribals, North-East, All? 3) Every day your Party targets Muslims. Why? Concerned now!"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday made a strong push for a Uniform Civil Code(UCC), asking how can the country function with dual laws that govern personal matters, and accused the Opposition of using the UCC issue to "mislead and provoke" the Muslim community.

Addressing a gathering of BJP workers in Bhopal on Tuesday, PM Modi made a strong pitch for a UCC, saying the Constitution calls for equal rights for all citizens. The prime minister also accused the opposition of using the UCC issue to mislead and provoke Muslims.

The Law Commission had, on June 14, invited views from all the stakeholders, including members of the public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.

Earlier, the 21st Law Commission, the term of which ended in August 2018, had examined the issue and solicited the views of all stakeholders on two occasions. Subsequently, a consultation paper on "Reforms of Family Law" was issued in 2018.

The 22nd Law Commission, which recently got a three-year extension, has now restarted the process and sought views from the stakeholders by July 13.

A UCC typically means a common law for all citizens of the country that is not based on religion. Personal laws and laws related to inheritance, adoption and succession are likely to be covered by a common code.

The Law Commission has initiated a fresh consultation process on the Uniform Civil Code by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations.

The UCC has been one of the three key poll planks of the BJP for a long time with the other being the abrogation of Article 370 which had given special status to Jammu and Kashmir and the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)