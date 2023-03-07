Why shouldn't corruption charges be probed, says BJP on CBI questioning Lalu Yadav

In 2017, Nitish Kumar left Yadav's side because he was not getting answers to these scams, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said and questioned whether serious allegations of corruption be answered or not

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday hit out at the JD(U) and the RJD over the Central Bureau of Investigation questioning of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, saying if there are corruption charges why should not they be investigated.

In 2017, Nitish Kumar left Yadav's side because he was not getting answers to these scams, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said and questioned whether serious allegations of corruption be answered or not.

"Today, when the charge sheet has been filed on these scams and the investigation is going on, then why to repent?" Prasad said while addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

He further said it was during Congress' tenure that PILs against Yadav regarding the fodder scam were filed, one by BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi and another by now JD (U) national president Rajeev Ranjan alias Lalan Singh, backed by that time Nitish Kumar.

Also read: "Like Taliban and al-Qaeda..." Sanjay Raut on ED-CBI raids against opposition

"Lalu Prasad was convicted in four cases of four scams and appeal is pending in some cases. At that time it was also alleged that the BJP people were making baseless allegations," Prasad said.

Taking on the Bihar chief minister, Prasad said, "Nitish Babu should stop calling himself the 'Sushasan Babu' of Bihar. The way he has pushed the state of Bihar towards deterioration, the people will soon teach him the lesson in reciprocation."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.