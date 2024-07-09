Breaking News
Citizens should step out only if necessary, holiday declared for schools: BMC
Teenager dies after slipping into nullah in Vasai amid heavy rains
Andheri subway, Hindmata, Dadar TT and other roads closed due to waterlogging
Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert for city, orange alert for Thane, Palghar
Mumbai Police files chargesheet in Salman Khan firing case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Widespread rainfall continues in Rajasthan Jaipur Sawai Madhopur record heavy showers

Widespread rainfall continues in Rajasthan; Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur record heavy showers

Updated on: 09 July,2024 04:30 PM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

Top

In the 24 hours ended at 8:30 am on Tuesday, light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunder, occurred at some places while heavy rain

Widespread rainfall continues in Rajasthan; Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur record heavy showers

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Widespread rainfall continues in Rajasthan; Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur record heavy showers
x
00:00

Jaipur and Sawai Madhopur recorded heavy showers during a 24-hour period as widespread rainfall continued in Rajasthan.


In the 24 hours ended at 8:30 am on Tuesday, light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunder, occurred at some places while heavy rain was recorded at some places in Jaipur and Sawai Madhopur districts, the regional Met office in Jaipur said.


During this period, the maximum rainfall of 93 mm was recorded in Kalwad (Jaipur), followed by 85 mm in Malarna (Sawai Madhopur), 78 mm in Sambhar (Jaipur), 69 mm in Chauth Ka Barwara (Sawai Madhopur) and 57 mm in Merta (Nagaur).


The Met office has predicted rain and thunder in some parts of Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur, Ajmer and Bikaner divisions in the next two days.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, moderate to heavy rain with thunder are likely to continue in some parts of Jodhpur, Udaipur and Kota divisions of southern Rajasthan.

Heavy rain is also expected in some parts of the Udaipur division.

The rainfall activity is likely to subside from Thursday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rajasthan jaipur india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK