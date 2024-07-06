Breaking News
Hathras stampede Massive manhunt for key accused

Hathras stampede: Massive manhunt for key accused

Updated on: 06 July,2024 09:16 AM IST  |  Uttar Pradesh
Agencies

UP agencies expand search to Rajasthan, Haryana; preacher Surajpal also sought for questioning

Rahul Gandhi meets families of the victims of Hathras stampede. Pic/PTI

Uttar Pradesh government agencies have launched intensive searches across the state and in neighbouring Rajasthan and Haryana to trace Hathras stampede key accused Devprakash Madhukar, official sources said Friday. A senior government official told PTI that the agencies, including the police, are also looking for preacher Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba for questioning in the case.


People gather near house of key accused Devprakash Madhukar
A total of 121 people, mostly women, were killed in the stampede after the preacher’s satsang in Hathras’ Fulrai village on July 2 in one of the worst tragedies in recent years. While Madhukar, the ‘mukhya sevadar’ (chief organiser of the satsang), is the only named accused in the FIR, Surajpal was not mentioned as accused.


Besides Madhukar, “several unidentified organisers” were also booked in the case, lodged at the Sikandra Rao Police Station and six suspects have been arrested so far. “No one has been given a clean chit. The investigation is on and government agencies are searching for the main accused who is absconding. The agencies are also looking for the preacher to question him,” the official told PTI.

Premises of the ‘ashram’ of preacher Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba. Pics/PTI
“The teams have visited parts of western Uttar Pradesh and eastern-most districts of the state as part of the search operation. They are also looking in states like Rajasthan and Haryana,” the official added.

Rahul criticises administrative lapses

Leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday said there were lapses on the part of the administration in the Hathras stampede incident that killed over 100 people, but added that he did not want to make it political. Gandhi said, “It is a matter of grief that so many families have suffered, so many people lost their lives.” “I don’t want to speak from a political prism but there have been some lapses on the part of the administration,” the senior Congress leader said. He met the family members of those who died in the stampede in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras.

