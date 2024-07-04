Hathras Stampede: 6 sevadars arrested, say police

The six people who were arrested on Thursday worked as sevadars at the satsang by Bhole Baba, IG Shalabh Mathur told reporters.

Devotees at the religious gathering where a stampede broke out in Hathras. Flie Pic/PTI

Six people have been arrested in connection with the Hathras stampede two days after the tragic incident, reported PTI citing a senior police official on Thursday. 121 people were killed in the July 2 incident.

The six people worked as sevadars at the satsang by Bhole Baba, IG Shalabh Mathur told reporters.

A non-bailable warrant will be issued against chief sevadar Devprakash Madhukar and a reward of Rs 1 lakh will be announced, he said. \

An FIR was registered on Wednesday against the organisers of the 'satsang' in Hathras where 121 people died in a stampede accusing them of hiding evidence and allowing 2.5 lakh people for the event in which only 80,000 were permitted.

However, as per the PTI report, the congregation or 'satsang' conductor Jagat Guru Saakar Vishwahari has not been named in the FIR though his name is in the complaint.

'Mukhya sevadar' Devprakash Madhukar and other organisers have been named in the FIR filed at the Sikandara Rao police station late Tuesday, reported PTI citing a senior officer.

In the FIR lodged, it was alleged that the organisers hid the actual number of devotees coming to the 'satsang' while seeking permission. It further says that they did not cooperate in traffic management and hid evidence after the stampede, which broke out after people gathered there stopped to collect mud from the way the baba's vehicle was passing.

The FIR was registered under sections of the new criminal law - the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), the officer said.

In his FIR, complainant Brijesh Pandey said the 'satsang' programe of the baba was organised by Devprakash Madhukar and others between Fulrai and Mugalgarhi on GT road in Sikandarrau area on Tuesday.

The organisers sought permission for about 80,000 people according to which the police and administration made arrangements. However, over 2.5 lakh people gathered in the event.

By not following the conditions of the permission, GT road witnessed traffic jam and police and administration officials were working to clear it, the FIR said.