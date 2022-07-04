Breaking News
Wife electrocutes husband to death in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun

Updated on: 04 July,2022 05:37 PM IST  |  Budaun (UP)
PTI |

The woman alleged that she took the extreme step as her husband, to whom she was married for 11 years, used to beat and misbehave with her, the police said

Representation Pic


A man was allegedly electrocuted to death by his wife in Mohali locality of the Islamnagar area, the police said on Monday.

Sharif (30) was allegedly given sedatives by his wife Shabnam and when he fell unconscious, she electrocuted him, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Siddharth




Verma said, quoting the confession of the victim's wife.


The woman alleged that she took the extreme step as her husband, to whom she was married for 11 years, used to beat and misbehave with her.

The family members of the victim have registered an FIR regarding the electrocution incident against the woman.

Body of the victim has been sent for the postmortem examination.

A detailed probe in the matter is on, police added.

