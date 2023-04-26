Breaking News
Maharashtra: Bogus schools to face wrath of state govt
Mumbai: Did you know? BMC takes no responsibility for swimming pool mishaps
Mumbai: BMC duplicity irks Bandra residents
Mumbai: Another weapon in BMC arsenal to fight mosquito menace
Mumbai: 17-year-old ends life after boyfriend assaults her
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Will make arrangements to bring back evacuated Keralites from Sudan says Govt

Will make arrangements to bring back evacuated Keralites from Sudan, says Govt

Updated on: 26 April,2023 02:13 PM IST  |  Thiruvananthapuram
PTI |

Top

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group for the past 11 days, which has reportedly left more than 400 people dead

Will make arrangements to bring back evacuated Keralites from Sudan, says Govt

Indians evacuated from violence-hit Sudan under 'Operation Kaveri', aboard INS Sumedha reach Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (pic/PTI)

Listen to this article
Will make arrangements to bring back evacuated Keralites from Sudan, says Govt
x
00:00

The Kerala government on Wednesday said it would make necessary arrangements at its own expense to bring Malayalees being evacuated from civil war-struck Sudan by the Centre, to the home state.


A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to entrust the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) department to take steps to bring back Malayalees from the respective airports they reach after being evacuated from Sudan, a CMO statement said.



Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group for the past 11 days, which has reportedly left more than 400 people dead.


Also Read: 278 stranded Indians leave war-hit Sudan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had recently requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safe repatriation of Indian nationals, including those from Kerala, stuck in the civil war-struck country.

The union government launched Operation Kaveri to bring back Indians stranded in violence-hit Sudan and the mission is being supervised by Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.

The conflict in Sudan is a direct result of a vicious power struggle within the country's military leadership. The clashes are between Sudan's regular army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Till the time Covid has settled down, we need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviours. Do you agree?
kerala india India news Sudan thiruvananthapuram

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK