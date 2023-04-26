Will make arrangements to bring back evacuated Keralites from Sudan, says Govt

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group for the past 11 days, which has reportedly left more than 400 people dead

Indians evacuated from violence-hit Sudan under 'Operation Kaveri', aboard INS Sumedha reach Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (pic/PTI)

The Kerala government on Wednesday said it would make necessary arrangements at its own expense to bring Malayalees being evacuated from civil war-struck Sudan by the Centre, to the home state.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to entrust the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) department to take steps to bring back Malayalees from the respective airports they reach after being evacuated from Sudan, a CMO statement said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had recently requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safe repatriation of Indian nationals, including those from Kerala, stuck in the civil war-struck country.

The union government launched Operation Kaveri to bring back Indians stranded in violence-hit Sudan and the mission is being supervised by Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.

The conflict in Sudan is a direct result of a vicious power struggle within the country's military leadership. The clashes are between Sudan's regular army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

