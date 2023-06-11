Will participate in Asian Games only if issues are resolved, says Sakshi Malik

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia arrive at Sonipat to attend the Mahapanchayat where they decide on the future course, and Asian Games trials begin this month

Wrestler Bajrang Punia addresses the Panchayat as Sakshi Malik looks on, in Sonipat, Saturday. Pic/PTI

Amid the ongoing talks to resolve wrestlers’ issues, grappler Sakshi Malik on Saturday said they will not participate in Asian Games unless the matter is completely resolved. Talking to reporters in Sonipat, Malik said that no one understands what the wrestlers are going through mentally. The 30-year old reached Sonipat to attend the Mahapanchayat with Bajrang Punia to decide on the future course of action for wrestlers, who have been demanding the resignation of outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

“We will participate in Asian Games only when all these issues will be resolved. You can't understand how mentally exhausting this is and what we are going through everyday,” Malik said. Malik’s comments have come at a time when trials for the Asiad are scheduled to take place in the ongoing month. All the wrestlers, including those involved in the protest, need to compete at trials and earn their place in the India team for the Asian Games, which will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sakshi along with Bajrang Punia and others had met Union Sports Minister Anuarag Thakur at his home and said that the government has asked for time till June 15 for the police investigation to complete. Pressure is being put on the protesting wrestler to compromise and it is under pressure that the minor, has changed her statement, Olympic bronze medallist Malik has reportedly claimed. “There’s huge pressure on us to compromise,” Malik told a media, claiming that people close to Bhushan have been calling and threatening them. The wrestlers stated that resume their stir if a strong action is not taken against him by June 15.

