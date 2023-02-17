Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Will PM HM speak Owaisi lashes out at BJP RSS says Gau Raksha gang being patronised

"Will PM, HM speak?" Owaisi lashes out at BJP-RSS, says 'Gau-Raksha' gang being patronised

Updated on: 17 February,2023 04:06 PM IST  |  Telangana
ANI |

Top

Condemning strongly the killing of Junaid and Nasir by an organised gang in Haryana, Owaisi said, "One Monu named in the incident is patronised by BJP govt in Haryana"

Asaduddin Owaisi. File Pic


Accusing BJP and RSS of supporting 'Gau-Raksha gang' and condemning the Haryana incident as "inhuman" in which charred skeletons of two persons were found in a burnt car, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Chief Asaduddin Owaisi hauled the governing BJP on coals and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to "speak about this incident".


"Will Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah speak on this incident (Haryana)?" AIMIM MP Owaisi said at a press conference.



Condemning strongly the killing of Junaid and Nasir by an organised gang in Haryana, Owaisi said, "One Monu named in the incident is patronised by BJP govt in Haryana".


"They (BJP) are responsible for this incident", Owaisi alleged.

Also Read: Will not be surprised if Nupur Sharma contests from Delhi in 2024 elections: Asaduddin Owaisi

On Thursday morning Haryana Police recovered two charred skeletons inside an SUV near Barawas village in Haryana's Bhiwani district. The car had also been set on fire.

Terming the killings "inhuman" by a so-called 'Gau-Rakshak' gang, Owaisi claimed, "These people are supported by BJP-RSS".

"These elements radicalised by BJP will turn against them tomorrow. Centre and BJP govt in Haryana should not protect and patronise such elements," the AIMIM MP said at a press conference.

Owiasi said: "BJP is actively promoting such radicalised elements who in the garb of being 'Gau-Rakshaks' are killing people and indulging in extortion. They should stop promoting such people".

"Two skeletons were found in a charred Bolero in Loharu, Bhiwani district, today at 8 am (Thursday). There are chances that both victims died either due to a fire that broke out in the vehicle or were burnt to death," Loharu Deputy Superintendant of Police Jagat Singh More said on Thursday.

A police team reached the spot with Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team experts to investigate the case and collect evidence."CCTV footage is being scrutinized on all the routes leading to the spot to find out what happened," the Loharu DSP said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

telangana hyderabad asaduddin owaisi bharatiya janata party rashtriya swayamsevak sangh india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK