‘Will restart all stalled projects,' says Delhi CM Atishi

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi CM Atishi address a press conference in New Delhi, on Monday. Pic/PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday addressed a joint press conference with her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal, promising to complete road repair works before assembly elections and restart projects “stalled” by the BJP while the AAP supremo was in jail.

It was their first joint media interaction after Kejriwal resigned and Atishi took over as the chief minister. Atishi told a press conference here that to begin with, her government will repair damaged roads before the assembly elections due early next year. She said the party has identified 89 damaged PWD (Public Works Department) roads for strengthening.

She said 74 tenders have already been floated for this. The chief minister said AAP leaders have identified a total of 6,671 potholes during a series of inspections they conducted over the past few weeks, and 3,454 of the patches have already been filled. The press conference was also addressed by Kejriwal.

