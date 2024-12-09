The West Bengal Chief Minister condemned the ongoing persecution of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh, calling it unacceptable, and stressed the need for unity among India's religious communities

Reacting to the provocative comments made by a section of Bangladeshi politicians that Bangladesh could occupy certain states in India within days, West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that "no one has the guts to take our land".

According to news agency PTI, Banerjee, while addressing the West Bengal Assembly, called the comments "absurd", and dismissed them by saying, "You will occupy Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha, and we will have lollipops?"

Without naming anyone, the CM also condemned the circulation of fake videos related to the situation in Bangladesh in India, and blamed a certain political party for attempting to "stoke tensions" in her state. "This is not Uttar Pradesh or Rajasthan where we will ban or arrest you. But I request you to be responsible. Many fake videos are doing the rounds. A political party is trying to ignite a fire. Both communities must be watchful of this," she warned.

Banerjee strongly rejected the provocative statements from across the border, including by a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader who said that his country has claims over Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha. She also reacted to a viral video, featuring Bangladesh Army veterans suggesting the country could occupy West Bengal within days, and said, "You will occupy Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha, and we will have lollipops? Don't even think that. No one has the guts to take our lands, don't even think about it."

According to PTI, she also mocked the Bangladeshi leaders, who made the provocative statements recently, and said, "Stay calm and healthy and have peace of mind."

Banerjee also had a word of caution for those back in India. "Those thinking of politicising this must remember that it will hurt our state too, and your friends, sisters, and brothers in Bangladesh," she said, adding, "A certain political party is responsible for the circulation of fake videos to stoke fire. We should not make unnecessary statements that may threaten the situation here. I appeal to everyone to stay away from such misinformation. We are not in favour of any one group, we care for everyone here."

We are all proud Indians: CM Mamata Banerjee

Further, Banerjee condemned the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, calling it unacceptable, and stressed the need for unity among India's religious communities, PTI reported.

"We condemn the ongoing violence on Hindus in Bangladesh. Communal violence is not done by Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, or Christians; it is done by anti-social elements that are burden on the society. We should all remember this and avoid making statements that could disrupt the peace in West Bengal," she said.

The Hindu community in Bangladesh, the country's largest minority group, has faced increasing persecution following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5, triggered by widespread student protests. The minorities have been increasingly vulnerable to violent attacks and forced displacement.

Banerjee also addressed concerns over potential protests in the state, urging restraint, stating that while many minority groups wanted to hold protest marches, she had asked them not to.

She cautioned that some individuals might politicise the issue and use it to provoke communal riots, emphasising, "We don't want riots; we want peace. The same blood flows in the veins of Hindus and Muslims and all other communities. We are all proud Indians."

Banerjee also praised West Bengal's secular nature, noting that both Hindus and Muslims in the state had condemned the atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

West Bengal CM refuses to comment on cross-border infiltration

"I am thankful that while Hindus are protesting, Imams also held a press conference to condemn the atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh. This just shows that West Bengal is first when it comes to showing an example of secularism," she said, adding "Let us show the Bengalis on the other side a sense of nationalism, compassion, and affection."

However, she refused to comment on the issue of Bangladesh nationals attempting to cross the border into West Bengal.

"We will not comment on this. Those with money are coming by planes or trains, but the poor cannot. We don't handle the border. Let the Centre handle it. The BSF (Border Security Force) is keeping a watch on our borders," she said.

The West Bengal chief minister said her government and party, the Trinamool Congress, will follow the guidelines of the Ministry of External Affairs and will not speak out of turn over the issue.

"Our foreign secretary is in Bangladesh for talks. Let us not speak more than what is required. Let us wait for the outcome. We are responsible citizens. Our country is united," she said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammad Jashim Uddin, after the bilateral ties between the two neighbours strained following Hasina's ouster. Misri arrived in Dhaka on an Indian Air Force jet for a day-long visit. According to officials, this is the first high-level visit from New Delhi after a massive uprising ended Hasina's 15-year rule.

(With PTI inputs)