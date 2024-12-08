Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee had indicated her readiness to balance her responsibilities as both the chief minister of West Bengal and the potential leader of the INDIA bloc

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar. File Pic

Listen to this article Sharad Pawar supports Mamata Banerjee’s leadership bid for INDIA bloc x 00:00

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has supported West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's expressed willingness to lead the opposing INDIA bloc, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters in Kolhapur on Saturday, Pawar praised Banerjee as a capable leader, affirming her right to seek a leadership role within the alliance.

Earlier this week, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, had indicated her readiness to balance her responsibilities as both the chief minister of West Bengal and the potential leader of the INDIA bloc.

This announcement comes amid rising tensions within the opposition coalition, particularly following recent electoral challenges faced by the Congress Party in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Maharashtra.

Pawar commented on Banerjee’s capabilities, stating, "She is a capable leader in the country and has the right to say it. The MPs she has sent to the Parliament are hardworking and aware."

Willing to lead INDIA bloc if given opportunity: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the opposition INDIA bloc, signaling her intent to take charge of the alliance if given an opportunity.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said she could manage the dual responsibility of running the opposition front while continuing her role as the chief minister of West Bengal.

"I had formed the INDIA bloc, now it is up to those leading the front to manage it. If they can't run the show, what can I do? I would just say that everyone needs to be taken along," she said in an interview with Bengali news channel on Friday, reported PTI.

Asked why she is not taking the charge of the bloc, given her credentials as a strong anti-BJP force, Banerjee said, "If given the opportunity I would ensure its smooth functioning," reported PTI.

"I don't want to go outside West Bengal, but I can run it from here," she said, reported PTI.

The INDIA bloc, formed to counter the BJP, comprises over two dozen opposition parties. However, internal differences and a lack of coordination have drawn criticism from various quarters.

Her remarks come days after her party MP Kalyan Banerjee called on the Congress and other INDIA bloc allies to set aside their egos and recognise Mamata Banerjee as the leader of the opposition alliance.

(With inputs from PTI)