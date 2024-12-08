Breaking News
Stray dogs attack, seriously injure elderly woman in Kalyan
Surveying mosques is wrong while people and farmers suffering: Robert Vadra
Shiv Sena firm on Home portfolio, clarity on Maharashtra cabinet formation by Dec 8
Mumbai: Two Bangladeshi nationals held in Kandivali
Baba Siddique murder: MCOCA court remands 8 accused in judicial custody
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Sharad Pawar supports Mamata Banerjees leadership bid for INDIA bloc

Sharad Pawar supports Mamata Banerjee’s leadership bid for INDIA bloc

Updated on: 08 December,2024 01:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee had indicated her readiness to balance her responsibilities as both the chief minister of West Bengal and the potential leader of the INDIA bloc 

Sharad Pawar supports Mamata Banerjee’s leadership bid for INDIA bloc

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar. File Pic

Listen to this article
Sharad Pawar supports Mamata Banerjee’s leadership bid for INDIA bloc
x
00:00

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has supported West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's expressed willingness to lead the opposing INDIA bloc, reported news agency PTI.


Speaking to reporters in Kolhapur on Saturday, Pawar praised Banerjee as a capable leader, affirming her right to seek a leadership role within the alliance.


Earlier this week, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, had indicated her readiness to balance her responsibilities as both the chief minister of West Bengal and the potential leader of the INDIA bloc


This announcement comes amid rising tensions within the opposition coalition, particularly following recent electoral challenges faced by the Congress Party in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Maharashtra.

Pawar commented on Banerjee’s capabilities, stating, "She is a capable leader in the country and has the right to say it. The MPs she has sent to the Parliament are hardworking and aware."

Willing to lead INDIA bloc if given opportunity: Mamata 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the opposition INDIA bloc, signaling her intent to take charge of the alliance if given an opportunity.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said she could manage the dual responsibility of running the opposition front while continuing her role as the chief minister of West Bengal.

"I had formed the INDIA bloc, now it is up to those leading the front to manage it. If they can't run the show, what can I do? I would just say that everyone needs to be taken along," she said in an interview with Bengali news channel on Friday, reported PTI.

Asked why she is not taking the charge of the bloc, given her credentials as a strong anti-BJP force, Banerjee said, "If given the opportunity I would ensure its smooth functioning," reported PTI.

"I don't want to go outside West Bengal, but I can run it from here," she said, reported PTI.

The INDIA bloc, formed to counter the BJP, comprises over two dozen opposition parties. However, internal differences and a lack of coordination have drawn criticism from various quarters.

Her remarks come days after her party MP Kalyan Banerjee called on the Congress and other INDIA bloc allies to set aside their egos and recognise Mamata Banerjee as the leader of the opposition alliance.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sharad pawar mamata banerjee tmc INDIA alliance mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK